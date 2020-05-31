Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $753,679.86 and $18,133.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.01577516 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00218412 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

