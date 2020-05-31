SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $5.89 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Liqui. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $5,892.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02046950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023960 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

