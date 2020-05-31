Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,759.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

