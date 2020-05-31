Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. 688,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.