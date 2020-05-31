Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Selective Insurance Group worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,316,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,770,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 343,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,936. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

