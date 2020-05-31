Skycoin Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005053 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX and Iquant. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $223,911.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02045940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024161 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

