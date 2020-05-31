Sociall (SCL) Price Reaches $0.0116

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. Sociall has a total market cap of $194,084.91 and $53.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 46.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

