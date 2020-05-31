Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $130.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

