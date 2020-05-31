Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

