Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

