SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 258.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 9,858,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

