SRCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $81,926.03 and $4.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

