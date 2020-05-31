STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.11 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and approximately $613,678.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00011676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDCM, DDEX, OKCoin, HitBTC, Tokens.net and DSX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

