Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Steven Madden worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 1,159,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,739. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

