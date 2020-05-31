Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.03 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Liqui. Storj has a total market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $68.03 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02045940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,196,775 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, IDAX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Liquid, CoinTiger and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.