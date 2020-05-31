Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,825.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, COSS, BiteBTC, OKEx, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.