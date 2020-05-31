Sun Life Financial INC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 517.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 47,437,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,929,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

