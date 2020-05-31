Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,415 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,339,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.89 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

