Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $732,386.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a total market cap of $17.69 million and $732,386.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00483776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 587,156,613 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

