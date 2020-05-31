Systematic Financial Management LP Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the quarter. Emcor Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.60% of Emcor Group worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Emcor Group by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emcor Group stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,670. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.