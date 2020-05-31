Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,199 shares during the period. KBR makes up 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.61% of KBR worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,768,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 529,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 424,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,662. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

