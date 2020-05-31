Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,875 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.70% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 5,230,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,414. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.