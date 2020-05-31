Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1,670.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,453,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18,435.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 10,887,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,674. The company has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

