Tap Market Capitalization Reaches $40.32 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Tap has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $40.32 million and $183,066.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.04815076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

