Terril Brothers Inc. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,561 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 4.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 963,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,545. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

