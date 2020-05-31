Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.59. 3,933,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

