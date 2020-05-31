Thar Token (THAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $293.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $30,874.32 and $293.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004069 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

