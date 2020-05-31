Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Decreased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

TMO stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $349.19. 1,472,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,149. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

