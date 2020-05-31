Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 55.6% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $33.07 million and $25.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005926 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

