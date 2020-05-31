THETA (THETA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.82 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance and OKEx. THETA has a market cap of $219.88 million and approximately $56.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.52 or 0.04827438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031370 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, Hotbit, Huobi, WazirX, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Coinbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.