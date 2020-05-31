Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after buying an additional 1,675,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,421,000 after buying an additional 525,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,161,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

