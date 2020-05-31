Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,481. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

