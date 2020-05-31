Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 15,376 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 935.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PKX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 532,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,638. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

