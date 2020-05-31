Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 2,146 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of WNS worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WNS by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. 226,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

