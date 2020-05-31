Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 252.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 536,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sony by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sony by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNE. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,370. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

