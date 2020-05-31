Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,895. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

