Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $9,046,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.16. 1,019,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

