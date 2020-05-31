Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 56,723 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,723 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Momo worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.