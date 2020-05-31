Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $1.61 Million Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNOOC by 83.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CEO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. 92,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

