TOP Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, TOP has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $295,198.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

