Traceability Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $4,738.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00387584 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009716 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012108 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 330.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

