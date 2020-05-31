TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a market cap of $7,805.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.02046932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00182857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024095 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.