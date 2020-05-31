Tripio Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.72 or 0.04784333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

