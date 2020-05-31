TrueFeedBack Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $262,009.96 and approximately $20,047.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02045940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024161 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack's official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

