Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 4.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

