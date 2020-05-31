TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $12.68 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $396,686.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.55 or 0.05038711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010521 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

