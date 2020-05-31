Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -3.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Twitter’s analysis:

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,924,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,640. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.