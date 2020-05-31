Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.48% of Umpqua worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

