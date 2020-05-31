Universe Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. During the last seven days, Universe has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $98,751.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,432,459 coins and its circulating supply is 86,232,459 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

