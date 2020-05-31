UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.62 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012470 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $13.62 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00484433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

